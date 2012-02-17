LONDON Feb 17 A British student, who
hacked into Facebook's internal network risking
"disastrous" consequences for the website, was jailed for eight
months on Friday in what prosecutors described as the most
serious case of its kind they had seen.
Glenn Mangham, 26, a software development student, admitted
infiltrating Facebook from his bedroom at his parents' house in
York in northern England last year, sparking fears at the U.S.
company that it was dealing with major industrial espionage.
"This was the most extensive and flagrant incidence of
social media hacking to be brought before British courts," said
Alison Saunders, London's Chief Prosecutor. "Fortunately, this
did not involve any personal user data being compromised."
Facebook first became aware of a security breach in its
internal network in April and called in the FBI. The U.S. agents
established the source of the hacking was based in Britain and
British police raided Mangham's home in June.
Mangham said he had previously helped search engine Yahoo
Inc improve its security and wanted to do the same for
Facebook. However, prosecutors rejected his explanation.
"He said he wanted a mini project and chose Facebook because
of its high-profile internet presence," prosecutor Sandip Patel
told London's Southwark Crown Court.
"The prosecution does not accept that the defendant's
actions were anything other than malicious."
The court was told Facebook spent $200,000 in dealing with
his actions, the Press Association reported.
Judge Alistair McCreath told Mangham his actions were not
harmless and had "real consequences and very serious potential
consequences" which could have been "utterly disastrous" for
Facebook.
"You and others who are tempted to act as you did really
must understand how serious this is," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)