LONDON Dec 21 Britain has condemned a
move to ban fishing boats flying the Falkland Islands flag from
many South American ports - a step analysts say is part of
Argentina's intensifying campaign to undermine Britain's hold on
the islands.
The South American trading bloc Mercosur announced the ban
at a summit in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo on Tuesday.
"We are very concerned by this latest Argentine attempt to
isolate the Falkland Islands people and damage their
livelihoods, for which there is no justification," a British
foreign office statement said on Wednesday.
Falklands-flagged ships will not be allowed to dock at ports
in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The ban will not
include British-flagged civilian ships that supply the islands,
although it will apply to military vessels.
Robert Spink, president of the archipelago's chamber of
commerce, told Reuters by phone the ban would affect 20 fishing
vessels that fly the Falklands flag, 19 of which jointly operate
with Spanish licences.
Britain has controlled the islands since 1833 and fought a
two-month war with Argentina over the territory it claims and
calls the Malvinas in 1982, resulting in the deaths of 255
British and 649 Argentine soldiers.
Argentina objects to plans by British oil explorer
Rockhopper to develop the Sea Lion well, the first oil
discovery in the islands.
But Spink said the Mercosur decision would not have any
impact on oil exploration in the area.
"Exploration companies such as Rockhopper operate from the
UK and are not involved with South American countries so this
decision will not have any effect," he said.
"Perhaps the only effect is one of punishment by Argentina
of the 3,000 inhabitants of the Falkland Islands," he added.
Rockhopper declined to comment.
"BETWEEN SPAT AND ESCALATION"
Research Fellow George Grant at the British-based think-tank
the Henry Jackson Society said: "I think the Mercosur decision
to ban Falkland flags is somewhere between a spat and a more
serious escalation.
"This latest move is part of a long-running and increasingly
widening campaign, specifically to other South American states,
of delegitimising the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands."
He said there was no risk of military action, but expected
to see further joint action by South American countries in the
area to put pressure on the UK's claim to the archipelago.
Celia Szusterman, director of the Latin America programme at
the British-based research body Institute for Statecraft, told
the BBC the latest dispute was connected with the approach of
the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War.
"Argentina has for the past eight years been trying to
pursue a very aggressive diplomatic offensive for the Falklands
and to recover what they call the Malvinas and Argentina is now
temporary chair of the Mercosur regional arrangement," she said.
