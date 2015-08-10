LONDON Aug 10 British farmers warned on Monday
they were facing financial ruin with falls in the price of milk
forcing many out of work and spurring others to blockade
distribution centres and walk cows through supermarkets.
Farming unions from across the country were meeting in
London to urge the government to provide more help for an
industry that has seen a 25 percent year-on-year drop in the
amount farmers are paid for milk.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) estimates that the majority
of dairy farmers are now selling milk below the amount it costs
to produce it. "I was earning a pittance," said Peter Parkes, a
farmer who pulled out of dairy produce 18 months ago.
Farmers around the country have been protesting against
depressed prices for over a week, with videos online showing
them entering supermarkets and clearing the shelves of milk.
On Sunday a group of protesters entered a supermarket in
Stafford, central England, with two cows, to "show" the animals
just how cheap their milk was.
"If the milk stays this cheap in six months time, 12 months
time, there will be no fresh milk left in this country," one
protester said in a video posted online, as bewildered shoppers
looked on. "We cannot afford to sell milk at this price."
AHDB Dairy, the industry body, said the collapse in prices,
sparked by lower demand from China and a price war among British
supermarkets, had resulted in more than one milk producer going
out of business per day in the last year.
"The situation many of our members are experiencing has
become a crisis," said NFU President Meurig Raymond. The NFU
said farmers in the livestock and dairy sectors were "facing
financial devastation".
Britain's supermarkets have been engaged in a vicious price
war in recent years, as the success of discount chains Aldi and
Lidl has prompted the more established names in the sector to
slash prices for certain basic produce.
The NFU said retailers Tesco, M&S,
Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Co-op paid farmers a price
based on the cost of production, but others -- including
Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl -- did not.
The fall in milk prices has had global ramifications, with
producers from New Zealand to Ireland struggling in the new
economic environment. Agriculture, fishing and forestry together
account for 0.6 percent of UK GDP.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)