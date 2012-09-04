LONDON, Sept 4 Owen Paterson has been named as
Britain's new environment and farming minister, replacing
Caroline Spelman in a cabinet reshuffle.
Paterson had been the secretary of state for Northern
Ireland. He represents a rural constituency in western England
and was the Conservative Party's shadow minister for agriculture
from 2005 to 2006.
Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday made several changes
to his cabinet that he hopes will revive the Conservative-led
government's fortunes in the middle of a term dominated by
recession.
Spelman had been secretary of state for environment, food
and rural affairs since 2010.
Last year she was forced to abandon a proposal to sell
state-owned woodland in England following strong public
opposition, while her plans for a badger cull to help tackle
bovine tuberculosis have also proved controversial.
Spelman has also sought cuts to European Union spending on
agriculture in a reform of policy from 2014 and has called for
farming to become less reliant of subsidies.