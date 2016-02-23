* UK pork prices have fallen to 8-year low
* Sheep farmers target French market
* Analyst warns sterling effect may be short-lived
By Nigel Hunt
BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb 23 A weak pound has
boosted export prospects for Britain's troubled farmers who have
been battered by winter storms, hit by low prices and are facing
the uncertainties of a referendum on European Union membership.
The British currency has fallen against both the euro and
dollar and sank by nearly 2 percent on Monday after the
defection of a handful of senior ruling Conservatives to the
"Brexit" campaign, raising expectations that June's vote on EU
membership would at the least be very close.
"We've seen it in the sheep sector in the last
fortnight...our exporters, particularly into the French market,
are quite excited," Meurig Raymond, president of the National
Farmers Union said on Tuesday.
lamb prices had already risen due to sterling's weakness,
Raymond said during the NFU's annual meeting in Birmingham.
Farmers have been hit by falling prices for many
agricultural products. Pork has dropped to its cheapest level
for eight years, partly as a result of higher EU output and
compounded by a Russian embargo on EU pig meat.
"Farmers' incomes have been squeezed; they are expected to
be down by half in dairy. And in the north of England, farmers
are still coping with the consequences of serious flooding,"
farming and environment minister Liz Truss told the conference.
Mark Berrisford-Smith, Head of Economics at HSBC UK
Commercial Banking, said the weak pound had improved the outlook
for farm exports but warned the impact may prove short-lived.
"If we vote to remain in the EU, it is highly likely there
will be some sort of post-referendum bounce in the pound," he
told Reuters on the sidelines of the NFU conference.
Farmers are divided ahead of the June 23 referendum, with
support for the EU eroded by what some see as heavy-handed
regulation and bureaucracy.
There are also concerns, however, that Britain may have
reduced access to key EU export markets if it left the trading
bloc and the government may not match the current level of
support provided to farming by Brussels.
"I don't think we are heading for an unsupported sector but
it (the UK government) may well want to spend a bit less than it
does at the moment," Berrisford-Smith said.
The division is also reflected within the farm ministry,
with Truss in favour of remaining in the EU but junior minister
George Eustice backing an exit.
