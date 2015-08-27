LONDON Aug 27 Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has added a new skill to his range of talents -- he has enrolled in a fashion course at London's prestigious Central St Martins College.

The Hollywood actor, famous for his role in the 1998 film "The Mask of Zorro", made the announcement on his Instagram account where he posted a picture on the social media site.

The picture, which showed the actor posing with his arms draped over a group of dress-making dummies, was captioned: "The second week of studies at Central St Martins begins. Intense, exciting, serious and fun all at the same time."

Central St Martins, which is considered one of the world's leading fashion schools, has been home to many of Britain's successful fashion designers including Stella McCartney and the late Alexander McQueen.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed Banderas's enrollment, and said the actor is studying a bespoke fashion programme organised through its short courses. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Michael Roddy)