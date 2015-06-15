LONDON, June 15 London wrapped up its menswear fashion week following four days of catwalk shows offering a mix of colourful smart and casual creations for spring and summer 2016 from top designer labels, famed British tailors as well as high street brands.

Topman, of British retail billionaire Philip Green's Arcadia Group, was among those to open London Collections Men on Friday while luxury goods maker Burberry helped close the fashion week's seventh edition on Monday.

The shows drew male celebrities from the world of fashion, sports and film including Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and male model David Gandy all sitting on the front row.

Models strutted down the catwalk in sailor-inspired suits at Alexander McQueen and sportswear-inspired shirts and jackets at House of Holland. Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes took on a smart casual approach to its suits, favoured by businessmen.

To the backdrop of musician Rhodes and a 24-piece orchestra playing, Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey sent out models in cotton lace shirts, ties and coats matched with slim trousers.

Burberry, known for its trench coats lined with a camel, red and black check pattern, also presented a selection of its women's Spring/Summer 2016 pre-collection during the show.

London is seeking to rival designer cities Paris, Milan and New York as a capital for men's fashion and retailers are increasingly turning their attention to menswear.

According to figures cited by the British Fashion Council, menswear sales are expected to increase by 27 percent to 16.4 billion pounds ($25.59 billion) by 2018.

"Menswear is a huge part of our business and a huge growth category as well as men's accessories," Bailey told Reuters backstage. ($1 = 0.6409 pounds) (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Holly Rubenstein)