By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 From high-end to high-street,
Britain's fashion designers are trying to lift men's clothes,
the fastest growing fashion sector, out of the shadow of the
more glamorous womenswear collections.
The fashion bloggers, at least, seem enthusiastic about the
male models in sharp suits, colourful socks, studded loafers and
necktie details posing outside London's Royal Opera House.
London Collections Men, which runs for three days, will see
a mixture of haute couture and high-street men's designers
showcase the best of British menswear with fashion luminaries
such as Tom Ford, Burberry and Paul Smith hosting dinners, talks
and presentations.
British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush told
Reuters it was time that menswear hosted its own event.
"We've seen an incredible growth in the emerging talent from
the brands and Savile Row ... and it was about time. We have
this incredible heritage here in London in British menswear and
we've got a huge amount to shout about."
The event started with Hackett presenting sharp three-piece
tailored suits in soft creams, blues and beiges teamed with
baker boy hats inspired by "The Great Gatsby".
Topman presented a eclectic mix of vivid prints, slouchy
jumpers and neon sportswear pieces. Models sported long dip-dyed
hair, mesh tops and silky trench coats.
Topman design director Gordon Richardson said he wanted to
focus the collection on clothes that evoked an energetic mood
alongside a blend of interesting surface-style prints.
"We tried to throw all those elements together, which is the
outcome of the show, you've got all of those hand-painted
prints, you've got the surfer-skate kind of story ... it's
always that big melting pot of stuff that we work on," he said.
Model David Gandy, who attended both shows, said he hoped
the event would grow in time to take on Milan and Paris.
"It's all eyes on Britain at the moment, so it's perfect
timing. I think we just have such a heritage here and I think
the rest of the world is demanding that heritage and that
history and British style."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Kevin Liffey)