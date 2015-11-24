LONDON Nov 24 Britain's markets watchdog banned
former financial advisor Phillip Boakes on Tuesday after he lost
his appeal against a 10-year jail sentence for running a "giant
Ponzi scheme" that paid for luxury cars and a butler.
The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on
Tuesday that a Court of Appeal judge on Monday ruled that the
sentence was "not a day too long".
Boakes, whose address was given as Wandsworth prison in
London, had appealed the sentence in March for defrauding
customers through his company, Currency Trader, which claimed to
carry out foreign exchange spread betting for its customers.
Boakes, who had pleaded guilty to six charges, lost almost
half of the 2.1 million pounds ($3.17 million) he traded, the
FCA said at the time.
The watchdog said on Tuesday it was confiscating 165,731
pounds from Boakes which, if unpaid, would result in an extra
two years added to his jail sentence. Boakes has also been
banned from any regulated activity in financial services.
Boakes spent 175,218 pounds on cars, including a Mercedes
Benz, a Maserati Quattroporte, and a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, it
said. He also spent 213,659 pounds on foreign holidays,
including a 22 night stay at a luxury resort in the Bahamas with
butler service costing 17,105 pounds.
($1 = 0.6621 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)