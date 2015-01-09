LONDON Jan 9 Alex Hope has been found guilty of fraudulently taking five million pounds ($7.6 million) from investors in a "scam" claiming to offer big returns on his foreign exchange trading, Britain's market regulator said on Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Hope used over two million pounds of it for personal expenditure and told investors he was a talented trader while in reality was heavily loss-making.

Hope had already admitted in April last year a charge of operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.

"He promised fantastic returns but, as is so often the case with unauthorised investment schemes, those who invested ended up with significant losses and the main beneficiary of the scheme was Hope himself," said Georgina Philippou, the watchdog's acting director of enforcement.

Hope will be sentenced on January 16.

($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)