LONDON Dec 8 Three senior officials, including top markets supervisor Clive Adamson, will leave the Financial Conduct Authority because of internal reorganisation, the British markets watchdog said on Monday.

The announcement comes ahead of what is expected to be a critical report on Wednesday of the regulator's handling of an insurance industry inquiry in which FCA board member Adamson features.

The FCA said in its statement it is making several structural changes to "meet the regulatory challenges ahead", some 18 months after it was launched in a shake up of financial supervision.

The two other top officials leaving are media head Zitah McMillan, and Victoria Raffe, an executive committee member.

