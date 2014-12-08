LONDON Dec 8 Three senior officials, including
top markets supervisor Clive Adamson, will leave the Financial
Conduct Authority because of internal reorganisation, the
British markets watchdog said on Monday.
The announcement comes ahead of what is expected to be a
critical report on Wednesday of the regulator's handling of an
insurance industry inquiry in which FCA board member Adamson
features.
The FCA said in its statement it is making several
structural changes to "meet the regulatory challenges ahead",
some 18 months after it was launched in a shake up of financial
supervision.
The two other top officials leaving are media head Zitah
McMillan, and Victoria Raffe, an executive committee member.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)