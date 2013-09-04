LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's markets watchdog said
banks have started paying compensation for mis-selling of
interest rate swaps and the bill is expected to increase rapidly
over coming months.
The products were designed to protect smaller companies
against rising interest rates but when rates fell, they had to
pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of
pounds. Companies also faced penalities to get out of the deals,
which many said they had not been told about.
The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on
Wednesday that by the end of August 10 offers of redress had
been accepted by businesses totalling 500,000 pounds.
This figure is expected to increase rapidly over the coming
months with 2010 offers already sent out to customers with a
further 1,700 offers due to be sent shortly, the FCA said.
"Due to their complicated nature, redress offers to
customers making a claim for certain consequential losses, may
take longer," the FCA added.