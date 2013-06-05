LONDON, June 5 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has fined investment firm Sesame six million pounds
for failing to give its customers proper advice and having poor
controls over its staff.
The FCA said Sesame advised 426 customes to invest over 6.1
million pounds in Keydata life settlement products between July
2005 and June 2009, with the vast majority of sales flawed.
Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement, said
weaknesses in Sesame's systems and controls showed there was an
ongoing risk that unsuitable advice could be given by its
appointed representatives.
Sesame qualified for a 30 percent discount on its fine
because it agreed to settle at an early stage in the case.