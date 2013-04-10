* FCA tells banks can't rely on "buyer beware" defence
* Regulator taps behavioural economics for first time in UK
* Lawyer says speech marks key shift in regulation in
Britain
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 10 Britain's new watchdog
announced sweeping changes in financial regulation on Wednesday,
telling banks they can no longer blame customers when products
go wrong and promising to study how consumers behave to make
sure they can make the right decisions.
The Financial Conduct Authority is one of two new agencies
launched this month to replace the Financial Services Authority
and rewrite the rules for a financial industry brought low by
the 2008 crisis and years of costly misbehaviour.
The FCA's main focus is on protecting consumers who have
been ripped off in recent years by the selling of inappropriate
products in a series of scandals that led to settlements costing
banks billions of pounds.
Banks will no longer be permitted to claim the "caveat
emptor" or "buyer beware" defence when selling complex products
to customers with little knowledge of finance, the FCA's
managing director Martin Wheatley will say in a speech later on
Wednesday.
It signals a shift from the principle that has long
underpinned UK financial regulation, under which the risk of an
investment decision usually falls on the buyer.
"There are questions that many investors simply will not ask
because they are humans, not automatons," Wheatley will say in
his first speech as CEO, excerpts of which were made available
in advance. "There is a question of how a regulator navigates
the balance of power between consumer and provider."
Wheatley will announce plans to draw on the emerging field
of behavioural economics for the first time by a British
regulator, to encourage better consumer decisions and stop sharp
practice at banks, according to the excerpts.
Unlike traditional economics, which assumes people will tend
to behave rationally, behavioural economics looks at how social
and emotional factors lead people to make decisions. It uses
insights from psychology to explore the reasons for mistakes,
like failing to cut losses when an investment goes wrong or not
understanding what compound interest is.
"We want the regulatory system to use behavioural economics
to ascertain whether people are being put off switching products
through inertia, inattention or even the simple fear of regret
from making the wrong decision," Wheatley will say.
The FCA is part of Britain's new supervisory system,
launched to draw a line under both the financial crisis and two
decades of scandals over the mis-selling of products, from
pensions to payment protection insurance.
A separate body will supervise whether banks are sound,
splitting the duties of the former FSA which used to be
responsible both for overseeing banks' financial positions and
for monitoring misbehaviour in the financial sector.
The banks' 14 billion pound compensation bill for
mis-selling loan insurance is high enough for regulators to
force them to hold more capital to keep the financial system
stable.
Etay Katz, a financial services lawyer at Allen & Overy,
said the speech marks a shift in responsibility for banks
delivering a product to mass markets.
"The broader concern is that this will not only be applied
just to retail but also to wholesale as well so you can't assume
a big investor like local authorities have the expertise that
can be relied on," Katz said.
UK lawmakers are pushing the FCA to get banks to offer a
suite of easily understood, simple savings products to encourage
more people to save for their retirement and rely less on
pensions from cash-strapped governments.
The watchdog published two papers on behavioural economics,
looking at how consumers choose and use products, and
encouraging customers to claim redress.