(Adds more judge remarks)

LONDON, Sept 29 Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand on Thursday lost a High Court privacy action over a "kiss and tell" newspaper story.

Ferdinand, 32, brought a case for misuse of private information against MGN Ltd over a Sunday Mirror article in which interior designer Carly Storey gave her account of their 13-year relationship in return for 16,000 pounds.

The judge Justice Nicol had been asked to award the England player a maximum of 50,000 pounds damages and a worldwide gagging injunction.

But he said: "Overall, in my judgment, the balancing exercise favours the defendant's right of freedom of expression over the claimant's right of privacy."

Ferdinand has branded the April 2010 piece - "My affair with England captain Rio" - a "gross invasion of my privacy", and insisted he had not seen Storey for six years by the time it appeared.

The article claimed that Ferdinand, who has three children with wife Rebecca, ended the relationship within days of being made England captain in February 2010.

MGN said it was in the public interest to run the story about the centre-back, who replaced John Terry as England captain before Terry was reinstated by manager Fabio Capello this year.

Its lawyer Gavin Millar said at a hearing in London in July that Ferdinand was appointed England captain on the basis of being reformed and responsible.

In fact, as the article said, this was not the case, he added.

He argued that the case was not really about Ferdinand's privacy but about the effect on the public image he had so painstakingly constructed, and was without merit.

The judge refused Ferdinand permission to appeal, although he can renew his application directly to the Court of Appeal.

Ferdinand now faces a bill for legal costs unofficially estimated at around 500,000 pounds with 100,000 to be paid to MGN within 14 days on account of its 161,000-pound costs.

In his ruling, the judge said there was a public interest in the article.

"At one level it was a 'kiss and tell' story," he said. "Even less attractively, it was a 'kiss and paid for telling' story, but stories may be in the public interest even if the reasons behind the informant providing the information are less than noble."

He said that before 2006, Ferdinand seemed to have had "something of a wild reputation".

An interview which he gave to the News of the World in January 2006, in which he was portrayed as a reformed character, was significant, and this was followed by his autobiography and numerous other articles, in which the same theme was echoed.

Another factor was Ferdinand's appointment as captain.

"On the evidence presented in this case, it is by no means a universal view that the captain's role is confined to what happens on the pitch or what affects the players' performance."

Ferdinand, he added, had voluntarily assumed the role.

"It was a job that carried with it an expectation of high standards. In the views of many, the captain was expected to maintain those standards off, as well as on, the pitch."

There were many who would indeed see the captain, at least, of the England football team as a role model.

He went on: "During the course of the hearing I asked the parties whether it was incumbent on me to decide whether the claimant was fit to be England captain.

"Thankfully they agreed that it was not. The issue is rather whether the defendant's article reasonably contributed to the debate as to his suitability for that role." (Reporting by Stephen Addison)