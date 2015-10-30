LONDON, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Teachers and
doctors in England and Wales must report cases of female genital
mutilation (FGM) to the police or risk losing their jobs under a
new regulation that comes into force on Saturday.
Those discovering cases of FGM in girls under 18 have one
month to report it, but are urged to make reports within a day.
Nurses, doctors, social workers and teachers who fail to do
so will face disciplinary procedures or be referred to their
professional regulator, and in some cases could be fired.
FGM involves the total or partial removal of the clitoris
and external genitalia. In extreme cases the vaginal opening is
sewn closed. It can cause serious physical and psychological
problems and complications in childbirth.
An estimated 137,000 women and girls in England and Wales
are living with the effects of FGM, and an estimated 60,000
girls may be at risk of the ritual, according to a 2014 study.
It is practised by various ethnic minority communities in
Britain such as Somalis, Eritreans, Sudanese and Egyptians.
"The duty is an important step forward in tackling this
practice, and we believe that it will make sure professionals
have the confidence to confront FGM," Karen Bradley, minister
for preventing abuse and exploitation, said in a statement.
"We need to ensure that where a serious crime has been
committed, the police are informed and can instigate an
appropriate multi-agency response to protect girls and bring
perpetrators to justice," she said.
The duty applies to all cases of FGM in girls under 18
either disclosed by the victim or seen by the professional.
Lawmakers hope that mandatory reporting of FGM will result
in the better protection of girls, as well as securing
prosecutions and discouraging potential perpetrators.
Janet Fyle, policy adviser at the Royal College of Midwives,
said the regulation would help medical professionals who might
have had reservations in reporting FGM because of cultural
sensitivity.
"We haven't been good at reporting (FGM)," Fyle told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation. "If it's made a duty then we will
have to do it."
FGM has been a criminal offence in Britain since 1985, but
new legislation in 2003 introduced a maximum prison sentence of
14 years and made it an offence for British citizens to carry
out or procure FGM abroad, even in countries where it is legal.
