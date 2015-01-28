LONDON, Jan 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The first doctor to be put on trial in Britain for carrying out female genital mutilation told a court on Wednesday that FGM was an abhorrent practice which had no justification.

Dhanuson Dharmasena is accused of performing the illegal procedure on a new mother after delivering her baby at the Whittington Hospital in north London in November 2012.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, underwent FGM in Somalia aged six and her labia were sewn together.

When she went into labour, her baby could not be delivered and she had to be cut open.

The prosecution says that after the birth Dharmasena partly sewed her labia together again, thereby performing FGM.

Giving evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court, Dharmasena told the jury there was no medical justification for FGM.

Asked about his personal attitude to the ritual, he said: "I regard FGM as an abhorrent practice which does not have any justification in our society."

Dharmasena, 32, said he had been working at the hospital for only about a month when he was called in to perform an emergency delivery on the woman, referred to in court as AB.

He told the jury he had to act quickly as there was concern that the baby was in distress and had a low heart rate.

"It was becoming an emergency situation," he added.

He said he had received no medical training in FGM and had never seen a patient with FGM before seeing AB. He had also never observed a deinfibulation - the procedure to re-open a woman who has undergone FGM - and he had not read the hospital guidelines on FGM.

Defence counsel Zoe Johnson QC said FGM was "an abomination and an abuse of a woman's human rights".

But she stressed that the trial was not about sending a message to society that FGM was wrong and told the jury they should leave aside any feelings of horror and focus on the facts.

She said Dharmasena had at all times acted in the woman's best interests.

Dharmasena, of Ilford, denies one charge of carrying out FGM. A second man, Hasan Mohamed, 41, is on trial with the doctor, accused of insisting or encouraging him to carry out the procedure. He also denies any wrongdoing.

The trial continues.

