LONDON Jan 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Wednesday urged independent UK film makers to focus
on box office success, ahead of a review to be published next
week into the government's policy on the movie industry.
The film industry contributes an estimated 4.2 billion
pounds ($6.5 billion) to the economy each year, including from
independent pictures that do well commercially and blockbusters
like the "Harry Potter" series, which are made in Britain but
bankrolled by Hollywood studios.
"The UK film industry, the skills and crafts that support
it, and our creative industries more widely, make a 4 billion
pound contribution to our economy and an incalculable
contribution to our culture," Cameron said.
He was due to visit Pinewood Studios, where hit movies like
the James Bond franchise are shot, later on Wednesday to meet
small and medium-sized businesses involved in film.
"But in this year when we set out bold ambitions for the
future, when the eyes of the world will be on us, I think we
should aim even higher, building on the incredible success of
recent years," Cameron added in a statement.
"Our role, and that of the BFI (British Film Institute),
should be to support the sector in becoming even more dynamic
and entrepreneurial, helping UK producers to make commercially
successful pictures that rival the quality and impact of the
best international productions.
"Just as the British Film Commission has played a crucial
role in attracting the biggest and best international studios
to produce their films here, so we must incentivise UK
producers to chase new markets both here and overseas."
Two recent, low-budget independent British films made a
major splash both in terms of ticket sales and awards.
"The King's Speech" won four Oscars including best picture
in 2011, and earned $414 million in global ticket sales on a
production budget of just $15 million, according to
Boxofficemojo.com.
Two years earlier, "Slumdog Millionaire" was the big winner
picking up eight Academy Awards including best picture and
hitting $378 million at global box offices from a $15 million
budget.
According to official figures, UK films accounted for 14
percent of the global 2010 box office tally of $31.8 billion.
But 12.6 percent was accounted for by UK movies wholly or
partly financed and controlled by U.S. studios.
Former Labour culture minister Chris Smith is set to
publish the findings of his review into the film sector next
week.
It is expected to provide incentives to British film makers
to develop projects that deliver commercial as well as cultural
success, while the BFI is likely to be urged to reinvest returns back into successful companies.
The review is also likely to support the work of the
British Film Commission which promotes Britain as a place to
produce movies.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)