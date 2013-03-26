LONDON, March 26 A U.S. film festival has
withdrawn an award given to a British movie about a Gulf War
veteran seeking justice after a London court jailed five people
for making the movie as part of 2.8 million pound ($4.3 million)
tax scam.
Tax inspectors were told that A-listers from Hollywood would
be starring in a 19.6 million pound production that would be
shot in Britain.
But the gang never intended to make the film "Landscape Of
Lives," Southwark Crown Court in London heard on Monday.
"The real intent was to defraud the public purse of nearly
1.5 million pounds in VAT along with nearly 1.3 million in film
tax credit claims," the HMRC revenue department said.
When tax inspectors started becoming suspicious, the gang
tried to cover their tracks by actually making a low-budget film
about a Gulf War veteran seeking justice for a murdered comrade.
Just as in this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "Argo" - in
which the CIA dreams up a fake sci-fi movie, complete with
screenplay, posters and advertisements as cover for a
hostage-rescue mission - the low-budget production was announced
in film industry magazines.
It then even went on to win a Silver Ace award at last
year's Las Vegas film festival.
A spokeswoman from the festival was the award was "simply a
participation award".
"The acknowledgment has since been rescinded," she told
Reuters on Tuesday.
HMRC said in a statement that gang leader Bashar Al-Issa,
35, along with former Irish actress Aoife Madden, Tariq Hassan,
Ian Sherwood and Osama Al Baghdady, owned Evolved Pictures.
They told their auditors that they had a budget of more
than 19 million pounds, provided by a Jordanian company, to
produce a blockbuster film in Britain.
"Evolved Pictures told HMRC that millions of pounds of work
had been spent on the film, including paying actors and film set
managers, claiming this meant a VAT repayment was due of 1.48
million pounds," the HMRC statement said.
"However, during checks, HMRC found that the work had not
been done and most of the so-called suppliers and film studios
had never heard of the gang.
"Furthermore, capitalising on a scheme designed to support
genuine British film makers, Evolved made fraudulent tax credit
claims of 256,385 pounds, while preparing to submit a further
claim of 1.03 million pounds."
"After they were arrested, the gang came up with an
elaborate plan to cover their tracks and hide the fraud by
shooting a film on a shoestring, called "A Landscape of Lies,"
featuring two television personalities."
The movie, released on DVD in 2011, included in its cast an
actor from the soap opera "EastEnders", Marc Bannerman, and
television presenter Andrea McLean, both of whom had no
knowledge of the fraud.
Al-Issa, described as the orchestrator of the fraud, was
jailed for 6-1/2 years.
Actor Madden, said to have submitted a "pack of lies" to
inspectors about the project, was sentenced to four years and
eight months.
Hassan and Al Baghdady received four-year jail sentences.
Sherwood, who allowed his offices to be used for the fraud,
was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail.