By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 7 British director Paul Wright's new
film "For Those in Peril" pans across a dour Scottish coastal
town where madness, tragedy and a feared sea monster lurk close
beneath the surface.
It's a dark tale, typical of a new generation of filmmakers
like this year's Oscar hopeful Steve McQueen, who are taking
Britain's tradition of gritty "kitchen sink" cinema in a stark
and sometimes strange direction.
British actors and talent are a familiar sight at the Oscars
and on big Hollywood movies, but more artistically challenging,
homegrown projects have generally struggled to make waves, even
in more accessible European markets.
That is changing, with a rash of new works a world away from
mainstream cinema's depiction of affluent, London-centric life,
typified by Hugh Grant and Richard Curtis's romantic comedies
"Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill".
McQueen, who debuted with his story of the 1970s Northern
Irish prison hunger strikes "Hunger", and contemporaries like
Shane Meadows, Ben Wheatley and Lynne Ramsay have a very
different take on life in the United Kingdom.
Wright's hero Aaron, the only survivor of a fishing accident
that drowns five young men off Scotland, is steadily alienated
and brutalised by the rest of his small village.
Desperate, guilty and unable to remember the accident, he
becomes convinced his brother and the other dead were swallowed
by a sea monster.
Like Scottish-born Ramsay's "We Need To Talk About Kevin",
or Wheatley's 2011 horror movie "Kill List", Wright gives a tale
that might sound ludicrous or extreme roots with his realistic
evocation of the setting - in his case Scotland's cold, austere
and Presbyterian east coast.
"It could have been the Disney equivalent. The guy who
believes there's a monster out in the ocean, a cutesy version,"
said Wright, 32, who grew up in a small fishing village in Fife,
north of Edinburgh.
"But by setting it out in the real world, the extremes
become more vivid. Anything out with that world does feel all
the more shocking. We were looking to explore the contrasts," he
told Reuters ahead of the release of his feature this week.
The newcomers revel in the realistic detail of Britain's
"kitchen sink" films - a tradition rooted in classics like the
1960 tale of a factory machinist "Saturday Night and Sunday
Morning" and more recently Ken Loach's Scotland-based drama "My
Name Is Joe".
But the drift into fantasy breaks that tradition.
Wheatley's "Kill List" kicks off with a suburban dinner
party and ends in scenes of excruciating, occult horror. His "A
Field in England", released earlier this year, mixes magic
mushrooms with England's 17th-century civil war.
"You buy the crazier elements by giving the audience more
realism," the director told British television cinema channel
Film4.
"If they start to believe that they're in a world that's
documentary and real when those things come along, they don't
question them as much as if it starts off really stylised."
Like McQueen, a visual artist whose "12 Years a Slave" is
seen by critics as a leading contender for this year's Best
Picture Oscar, Wright's film is influenced more by a combination
of visual and audio impulses than by other films.
"It was a lot more photography we were using for direct
references for scenes, rather than one or two particular films,"
Wright said. "We had a scrapbook of a thousand images that
individually weren't direct references but together were the
mood of the piece."
Having moved back to Scotland from London, Wright faces a
dilemma next year in Scotland's vote on whether to break away
formally from the United Kingdom after receiving substantial
funding from the British film industry.
"It's quite a good time just now. I've always liked Scottish
film but there's a lot of different voices now which I think is
a healthy thing."
