LONDON, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - - William
Shakespeare's Globe theatre is taking on a new role as a
financial trail-blazer by seeking to tap into a form of funding
dominated to date by social enterprises and charities.
The Globe theatre on the banks of the River Thames in London
is in the early stages of preparing a five million pound ($7.5
million) social impact bond which it hopes will help finance a
new library, archive and research centre.
Britain launched the world's first social impact bond in
2010 to help raise funds from private investors for a programme
to reduce re-offending among male inmates at Peterborough
Prison, 95 miles (152 kms) northeast of London.
The aim of social impact bonds is to raise funding for
social enterprises or charities directed towards creating social
or environmental good with investors receiving returns if a
specified performance goal is met.
There are now more than 30 social impact bonds in Britain,
covering areas such as homelessness, foster care and youth
unemployment.
Anthony Hewitt, the Globe's director of development, said
the theatre was the first cultural organisation to be considered
for a social impact bond.
"It would be a good fit because we pride ourselves on our
entrepreneurial spirit and we can demonstrate social impact in
bringing Shakespeare to as many people as possible around the
world, including many free performances," Hewitt told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He said the theatre, which does not receive a regular public
subsidy and relies on philanthropic donations and ticket
revenue, was keen to expand opportunities to raise funds.
The Globe, famous for its open-air performances, was burned
to the ground during a staging of a play about Henry VIII in
1613 but was rebuilt in the late 1990s.
Kieron Boyle, head of social investment at the Cabinet
Office, said investors are increasingly looking at businesses
that solve a social purpose.
"The sector is growing really rapidly in a variety of areas,
some in the more classic social sector, among charity and social
enterprise but it's becoming more diverse than that," Boyle told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Young people, in particular, are keen to put their money
into social investment.
A survey published in January by Britain's Charities Aid
Foundation showed that 79 percent of wealthy people under 40
have an element of their portfolio allocated to socially
conscious investments.
This suggests that as much as 233 billion pounds could
already be invested in Britain with the aim to achieve both
social and financial returns, the survey said.
Government data shows there are 180,000 small- and
medium-sized social enterprises in Britain, employing more than
two million people and contributing 55 billion pounds to the
economy.
Civil Society Minister Rob Wilson said social investment had
a key role to play in improving public services in Britain.
"It's pretty much part of the bigger picture for us to
develop better solutions to the social problems our society
faces," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
