By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 22 A father and two sons were jailed
for a total of 19 years on Monday for a UK-based share-selling
scam which spanned 10 countries and defrauded 1,700 investors of
27.5 million pounds ($45.2 million).
Ringleader Tomas Wilmot was sentenced by Southwark Crown
Court in London to nine years in prison while his sons Kevin and
Christopher were each given a five-year sentence.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA), which probed the
scam with help from Malta, Italy, Austria, Hong Kong, Ireland,
Spain, Lithuania, Iceland, Cyprus and Slovakia, said the
sentences signalled another victory against boiler room fraud.
"This outcome reflects not only our continuing close and
productive working relationship with other UK bodies but also
shows the FSA working with European authorities ... to go the
extra miles to ensure perpetrators of these crimes can be
brought to justice," Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting director
of enforcement, said.
The case comes after the FSA in June secured its first
criminal conviction for boiler room fraud. Both cases are part
of the watchdog's broader "credible deterrence" policy to show
it has teeth.
Boiler room fraud often relies on cold-calling people and
uses high pressure sales techniques to sell overpriced, illiquid
or non-existent shares.
The FSA said the Wilmots controlled a syndicate of 16 boiler
rooms and many of their victims were elderly and in some cases
suffering from serious illnesses.
Kevin Wilmot oversaw the day-to-day mechanics of running the
boiler rooms, while Christopher Wilmot lent the scams
credibility through a Slovak IT company, Page Conception, that
he controlled, the FSA said.
Page Conception hosted websites for the frauds and expert
analysis showed Christopher Wilmot forged signatures on share
transfer forms, the FSA added.
The fraud covered five years to 2008, during which time
27.5 million was paid into five UK bank accounts, with 14
million pounds transferred to banks in Malta, Lithuania and
Spain.
The FSA has estimated boiler-room scams cost Britain 200
million pounds a year.
The Wilmot convictions were the first time the FSA resorted
to Eurojust, a body which coordinates investigations that
involve several European Union member states.
The FSA recommends people hang up when telephoned out of the
blue with offers of shares.
($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones)