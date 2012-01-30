LONDON Jan 30 Britain signalled a retreat on Monday over a new breed of trading platform in the European Union, reversing its earlier opposition though still urging tweaks to avoid damaging markets.

The EU, following pledges by world leaders, is reforming its market rules so that chunks of the $700 trillion off-exchange or over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market are funnelled onto transparent trading plaforms to end the opacity that worried regulators during the 2008 financial crisis.

The bloc has proposed a new trading platform category known as an Organised Trading Facility or OTF that would be regulated like an exchange.

It would trade derivatives, shares and other contracts currently traded off an exchange. Its aim is to radically shrink the OTC sector to irregular, ad-hoc trades.

David Lawton, acting director of markets at the UK Financial Services Authority which supervises the EU's biggest derivatives market, said he supported the bloc's proposal to define a new type of trading venue.

But the FSA is concerned that under the plan operators of an OTF, such as banks and brokers, would be barred from using proprietary or own capital.

Lawton told a British Bankers' Association seminar on the draft EU law - known as Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID II - that 95 percent of trades in interest rate swaps, the biggest part of the OTC market, would be affected.

"As currently drafted, it would lead to a considerable withdrawal of liquidity," Lawton said.

Proprietary trading on an OTF should be allowed under rigorous rules to manage conflicts of interest so that operators are neutral, fair and run orderly markets, Lawton said.

This marks a shift in UK thinking after he told a trade conference in April last year that the OTF idea should be scrapped and replaced with a trading venue just for derivatives.

Exchanges in the EU are nevertheless lobbying to kill the OTF idea because they fear an OTF would not be as heavily regulated as they are.

Lawton said the existing MiFID rules, which took effect in November 2007, have generally been a success for trading and that no "radical rethink" was necessary.

Further analysis was also needed to understand how changes in "micro" structures affect market behaviour, a reference to ultra-fast high frequency trading and use of algorithms or computer programmes, a practice countries like France want curbed with strict new rules.

Lawton said it was also vital that MiFID does not impose tough restrictions on EU and non EU firms that want to do business with each other.

"We do fear the current scope of access will curtail investor choice and competition and risk EU firms being denied access to third country markets," Lawton added.

MiFID could force regulators to spend years ruling whether a non-EU country's financial rules were as strict as those in the EU so as to allow business between them. (Editing by David Cowell)