LONDON Oct 15 Britain's markets watchdog may in
future warn investors much earlier that it suspects wrongdoing
such as fraud or insider trading at firms, in a move strongly
opposed by the financial industry.
In the past, the regulator published information about such
cases only after a final decision had been made to penalise the
firm or individual in question.
It can now choose to publish the warning notice sent to a
firm or individual telling them that enforcement action is
expected - prior to a final decision and appeals - to help
prevent any further harm to investors and increase transparency.
"Our view is that, given these benefits, it will normally be
appropriate to publish details of a warning notice to make
public the nature of our concerns," the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said.
In the year to March, the FCA's predecessor, the Financial
Services Authority, issued 22 such warning notices. Ten were
followed by penalties, one case was discontinued, and 11 cases
are still outstanding.
The FCA said that, historically, most warning notices were
followed by fines or other penalties.
Companies fear being permanently tarnished even if
proceedings are closed without any enforcement action being
taken.
Tracey McDermott, director of enforcement at the FCA, said
the watchdog would consult with the party under investigation
and take into account any evidence that publication would be
unfair.
"It is clear that the more transparent and open we can make
the regulatory process, the more confidence we can give people
that we are acting in their best interest," McDermott said in a
statement.
The FCA was launched in April to help draw a line under
years of mis-selling of financial products.
Sue Lewis, chairwoman of the FCA's Consumer Panel, said
people needed to be told early which firms were being
investigated so they could choose who to do business with.
"The position of financial services has been completely out
of synch with public opinion. In the legal system, alleged
criminals are routinely named when charged with serious
offences. Why should it be any different in the case of
financial services?" Lewis said.
Simon Morris, a lawyer at CMS, a legal firm specialising in
finance, said the new power was grossly unfair and a tool for
the FCA to gain publicity. He said was difficult to see how any
individual could keep their job after being named by the FCA.
"The FCA does not need to name individuals to publicise what
it is doing to tackle misconduct but knows that the crowd only
gathers when there is a body in the stocks," Morris said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)