LONDON Nov 5 Britain's financial regulator is
to bolster its stock market listing rules to better protect
minority shareholders, after high-profile scandals at mining
companies ENRC and Bumi left some investors
nursing heavy losses.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday new
measures to be introduced next year would include a requirement
for companies in which one shareholder owns more than 30 percent
to have a "relationship agreement" in place to ensure they can
operate independently from that shareholder.
Investigations into alleged irregularities at Kazakh mining
group ENRC, which listed in London in 2007, and
Indonesia-focused Bumi, listed in 2011, have raised questions
over their route to market and damage done to the interests of
minority shareholders.
Both companies, at least initially, had significant
shareholders with controlling shares - ENRC was controlled by
its trio of founding shareholders and the Kazakh government,
while Bumi was effectively controlled by the Bakrie family which
co-founded it.
ENRC is now set to delist from the London Stock Exchange
(LSE) after a buyout by the founders and the Kazakh
government.
The FCA said it would set minimum requirements for
relationship agreements, which for example ensure that
independent shareholders could have the ability to veto
transactions between a business and its main owner.
Many companies with majority shareholders already have
relationship agreements, but shareholders have often complained
that they are either ignored or ineffective.
Bumi, for example, did have a relationship agreement with
the Bakrie family, but that 2011 deal allowed the family to
nominate the chairman, chief executive and chief financial
officer.
PROTECTING INVESTORS
The rules, first proposed by the FCA's predecessor the
Financial Services Authority, will apply to companies with a
"premium" listing, who already face higher requirements on
regulation and corporate governance than those with a standard
listing.
Under the changes, minority shareholders will also have
greater power over the election of independent directors, who
will have to be approved by both the shareholders as a whole and
the minority group.
The Association of British Insurers, whose members manage
nearly $3 trillion of assets, is among those who have called for
more protection for minority investors.
Some had called on the regulator to increase the minimum
"free float", the proportion of a companies shares which must be
freely available to trade, from its current level of 25 percent
to as much as 70 percent.
The FCA stopped short of this, however, saying it needed to
balance protections with unnecessarily increasing the regulatory
burden on companies that are already well governed.
Shares subject to a lock-up of more than 180 days will not
count towards the free float level, however, the regulator said,
and it is also further consulting on criteria it should take
into account when considering waivers in individual cases.
There are around 50 premium-listed companies on the LSE
which have a controlling shareholder. Those who do not already
meet the new rules will have six months from the mid-2014
implementation to ensure they comply.