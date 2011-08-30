LONDON Aug 30 Companies who mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) have so far paid out 215 million pounds ($353 million) in compensation, Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator said on Tuesday.

The FSA published data showing that 16 companies, representing 92 percent of complaints over the mis-selling of PPI, had paid out that sum between January and June this year.

In May, British banks Lloyds , Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC unveiled more than 5 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) of charges to cover compensation for PPI mis-selling.

Lloyds bore the brunt with a 3.2 billion pound provision.

PPI insurance policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan, mortgage or purchase to cover repayment if the borrower was unable to pay due to unemployment, sickness or accident.

But the policies were often mis-sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would not have been able to claim.

They were also mis-sold to consumers who did not realise they were taking out such a policy and a court ruled that the banks were at fault.

"The treatment of PPI complainants has left an indelible stain on the financial industry's record. By releasing these figures we're providing a useful measure of firms' progress that can be tracked on an ongoing basis," FSA director Margaret Cole said in a statement. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)