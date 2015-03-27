LONDON, March 27 Former telecoms regulator Ed Richards has been appointed by 10 banks and mutuals in Britain to head a review aimed at merging trade associations.

The banks want fewer trade associations in Britain in order to develop a stronger, more coherent voice in Brussels where European Union financial regulation is agreed.

"In this new role, Ed will assess responses, working closely with stakeholders across the industry to ensure a high level of representation and engagement, and intends to produce revised proposals by the summer," the 10 firms said in a statement.

"It is anticipated that the conclusions will begin to be implemented in 2016." (Reporting by Huw Jones, edited by Steve Slater)