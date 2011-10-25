* Fidelity says FSA does not understand all business models
* Killick fears turf war between the two new UK regulators
* Aviva concerned over watchdog warnings about risky
products
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain's financial watchdog does
not fully understand some firms it supervises, imposing rules
whose costs end up being passed on to customers, industry
officials said on Tuesday.
Britain is scrapping the Financial Services Authority from
early 2013, replacing it with a standalone Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) with powers to issue warnings and ban products.
The aim is to end a string of mis-selling scandals over the
past two decades that have forced financial firms to pay 15
billion pounds ($24 billion) in compensation to "ripped-off"
consumers, FSA Chairman Adair Turner said last week.
Paul Killick, senior executive officer at broker Killick &
Co, told the UK parliament's treasury committee on Tuesday that
the regulator was taking a high-level view without understanding
business models of firms it supervises.
"We are all being shoe-horned into a one-size fits all
regime," Killick said.
Philip Warland, head of public policy at Fidelity, one of
the world's biggest investment managers, said in a two-decade
career he could only think of one person at the FSA who had
business experience from the asset management industry.
"The biggest thing we suffer from is they do not understand
our business model and throw a whole series of regulation at us
which are irrelevant and add to cost," Warland said.
Fidelity's cost of capital has gone up 10 times in the past
three years with internal compliance costs rocketing, helping to
push down the savings ratio, he said.
The committee is holding hearings on the regulatory shake-up
as parliament approves a draft law to implement the change. The
FSA, which declined to comment on Tuesday's proceedings, will
appear at a future hearing.
TURF WAR
A separate new prudential regulation authority (PRA) will be
set up at Bank of England with powers to veto the FCA.
But Killick said the FCA should be clearly be more junior to
the PRA to avoid an overlap in rules.
"There is going to be some turf war between what is
prudential and what is conduct of business. There has to be some
sense of having a superior regulator," Killick said.
Requiring the non-executive directors of the FCA to appear
before lawmakers would also "raise the anti a bit" in making it
more accountable, Warland said.
Angus Eaton, operational and regulatory risk director at
insurer Aviva , called for one set of compliance rules.
"Double regulation could drive costs to consumers...
Ultimately it's only the consumer who can pay," Eaton said.
The FSA wants the FCA to have powers to intervene when
products are being designed so that it can require changes.
It is already taking a tougher line and on Tuesday fined
Swiss bank Credit Suisse $9.5 million for failing to
control which type of customer could buy its complex structured
capital at risk products.
The regulator wants to issue "health warnings" on products
it is investigating and even require their withdrawal -- areas
where the new authority does not have the skills, Warland said.
"They are beginning to understand that they don't
understand," Warland added.
The product intervention moves by the UK regulator chime
with broader plans in the European Union to better protect
consumers so they are encouraged to save more for pensions.
But warnings could undermine the reputation of the broader
financial industry if used in an unfettered way and should be
approved by a tribunal before being issued, Eaton said.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)