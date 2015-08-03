* To examine full range of retail financial products
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 3 Britain has launched a review into
the way consumers access financial advice amid concerns of an
"advice gap" following recent changes to the pensions and
savings industry.
Those changes, which allow individuals more freedom over
where to invest their retirement savings, have come as many
banks and financial advisers ditch less profitable, poorer
clients or exit the industry altogether.
While the government has set up several routes for
individuals to get guidance, such as a website and helpline,
there are concerns this is not enough and that those in the
weakest position stand to lose most from a lack of advice.
In a statement on Monday announcing the Financial Advice
Market Review, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Harriett
Baldwin said the review would look at what else can be done to
help consumers access high quality and affordable advice.
It aims to examine whether there is an advice gap; to make
sure the current rule book helps firms to provide affordable and
accessible financial advice; and look at ways to encourage
people to seek advice.
Led by the Treasury and the regulatory Financial Conduct
Authority, it will consist of an expert advisory panel with
members including Nick Prettejohn, chairman of Scottish Widows.
The review will consider all types of retail financial
products including pensions, savings, mortgages and insurance,
and will report ahead of the Budget in 2016, the government said
in a statement.
Responding to the announcement, Danny Cox, chartered
financial planner at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown
, said the government plan to provide everyone with
financial advice was unrealistic as not everyone wanted advice.
On the issue of the advice, Cox said the numbers of
authorised advisers had risen since 2012, although there was a
shortage of those prepared to offer transactional advisory
services, with most looking to do broader financial planning.
"Banc assurer services which used to perform transactional
advice are almost non-existent with most pulling out of the
market," he said. Hargreaves provides telephone-based advice for
those with from 20,000 pounds or more to invest.
