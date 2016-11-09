(Amends headline, no change to text)
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON Nov 9 Shares in London-listed banks and
wealth managers fell on Wednesday after Republican party
candidate Donald Trump romped to a shock victory in one of the
most unlikely United States presidential races seen in living
memory.
Europe's largest lender HSBC saw its stock slide by
2.8 percent as trading began, as investors fretted about its
interests in the U.S. and Mexico - where the value of the peso
has dropped to a record low versus the dollar - and the economic
damage posed by a vast border wall the president-elect has vowed
to build.
Shares in Asian-focused lender Standard Chartered
fell 3.4 percent, while Barclays - which recently
pledged to pursue a transatlantic strategy focused on the U.S.
and Britain - slumped 3.7 percent.
"Any macro shock for an economy which is printing its lowest
decile unemployment historically could lead to a sharp decline
in earnings through higher risk," analysts at Bernstein said in
a note on Wednesday, adding that the result would prevent a
Federal Reserve rate rise "anytime soon", hurting HSBC and
StanChart the most.
"It should also result in hits to investment banking
earnings globally which are anyway going through rough times,"
the note continued, flagging particular pain for Barclays.
British state-backed banks Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group suffered falls of 3 percent
and 3.5 percent respectively, helping to push the main European
banking index down by 3.7 percent.
Celebrity property magnate Trump paved his way to the White
House with a series of surprise wins in key states like Florida
and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat
Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday's
U.S. election.
MONEY MANAGER WOES
Investment managers running hundreds of billions of pounds
in institutional and private wealth fared little better in
shellshocked markets reminiscent of the morning after Britain's
vote to quit the European Union in June.
Money managers Schroders and Aberdeen Asset
Management saw stock prices fall by 3.9 percent and 4
percent respectively, while shares in St. James's Place
fell 3.9 percent.
Europe's largest listed hedge fund firm Man Group
failed to buck the downward trend, with shares falling 2.3
percent shortly after market open.
"The extent of further fallout over the trading day today
will depend to some degree on the rhetoric from Trump," Derek
Halpenny, European Head of Global Markets Research at MUFG said.
