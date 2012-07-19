* Industry levy would fund new payments policy body
* OFT gets powers to crack down on payday loans
* BoE, FSA to look at changes to new banking licences
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 19 Britain took steps to reduce
banks' power to set policy for the payments system, which
handles trillions of pounds and affects the daily lives of
millions of people.
Financial services minister Mark Hoban said on Thursday he
wanted a new body that would be directly supervised by market
regulators, ending a system whereby banks, who own the payments
networks, also decide policy.
"We need a payments system that responds to the needs of
customers and is not just run for the banks," Hoban said.
The payments network, which handles cheques and debit and
credit card payments, is run by the banks-funded Payments
Council, a self-regulating body set up in 2007.
It angered the public in 2009 by deciding to scrap cheques
from 2018, offering no real alternative, the government said.
While that decision was later reversed, the outcry sparked
calls for the Payments Council to be reformed to reflect
consumer interests, and to be directly supervised.
The government set out several options, including reform of
the Payments Council, a step it said would not bring any
increased regulatory oversight of payments policy.
The government now wants a new body, a Payments Strategy
Board which would be funded by an industry levy and directly
supervised by the new Financial Conduct Authority which itself
will be launched formally early next year.
The Payments Council would be shorn of its central
policymaking role.
The government said there were several reasons why the
Payments Council has not been as successful as intended in
developing new and existing services, such as allowing customers
to make money transfers within hours rather than days.
"The main reason is the Payments Council is dominated by the
UK's largest banks. This allows the largest banks to set the
strategic direction for the Payments Council overriding
alternate views or stakeholder interests," the government said.
Payments Council chief executive Adrian Kamellard said it
wanted a model that worked best for consumers, businesses,
industry and the economy. "That is not an easy balance to
strike," he said.
MORE COMPETITION
The government is also taking action in other areas to boost
competition in retail banking as well as crack down on the
mis-selling of financial products to vulnerable customers.
The Office of Fair Trading has been given powers, with
immediate effect, to suspend licences for firms such as payday
lenders who supply credit. Stripping a firm of its licence used
to take years because of the lengthy appeals process.
The volume of payday loans has increased sharply, filling a
gap in the market left by risk-averse banks who have reined in
lending since the credit crunch.
"This is a good step towards ensuring the regulator has the
resources it needs, and ensure there is no gap in supervision as
these powers transfer to the Financial Conduct Authority," said
Richard Lloyd, executive director of Which?, a consumer lobby.
As part of efforts to boost new entrants into the banking
sector, the Financial Services Authority and the Bank of England
will also review applications for banking licences that were
unsuccessful, Hoban said.
This builds on a previous announcement that the regulators
would check whether rules for new entrants are not overly
burdensome.
The government wants more choice in banking which is
dominated by four lenders -- Barclays, HSBC,
Lloyds, and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Co-operative became more of a challenger on Thursday
when it agreed to buy 632 branches that Lloyds must sell because
of a state bailout out it received.
