LONDON, July 10 The British financial services
industry spent 92 million pounds ($142.81 million) last year
lobbying politicians and regulators, helping to sway important
policy decisions, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Political donations by firms and individuals connected to
the City of London contributed 6.11 million pounds ($9.48
million) in 2011 to the Conservative, Labour and Liberal
Democrat parties, the newspaper reported, citing the findings of
an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
The City's lobbying machine helped to win important policy
changes, such as the slashing of UK corporation tax and taxes on
banks' overseas subsidiaries. The reform will save the finance
industry billions, according to the Guardian.
Other changes won include the quashing of government plans
for a new corporate super-watchdog to police quoted companies,
the article said.
Pressure is mounting for a root-and-branch reform of
Britain's financial industry in response to the Barclays
rate-fixing scandal.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)