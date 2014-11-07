LONDON Nov 7 Britain's alternative finance
market is forecast to more than double this year and next, said
a study published on Friday, as peer-to-peer lending, invoice
trading and crowdfunding shift into the mainstream.
The report from innovation charity Nesta and the University
of Cambridge said alternative finance to businesses and
consumers was set to hit 1.74 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in
2014, before jumping to 4.4 billion pounds in 2015.
The market totalled some 666 million pounds last year.
A raft of finance providers have sprung up in the wake of
the financial crisis when banks cut back on lending to SMEs,
forcing them to look for alternative sources of credit.
"With bank lending to SMEs down again this quarter, it's no
wonder that alternative finance is fast becoming an important
source of funding," said Liam Collins, a researcher at Nesta and
co-author on the report.
By the end of 2014, it is expected that alternative British
lenders will have provided more than 1 billion pounds of
business finance to over 7,000 SMEs during the year - or 2.4
percent of all bank lending to such companies, the study said.
The sector is dominated by peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, where
investors give money directly to businesses and consumers,
usually through online platforms. P2P will account for 1.3
billion pounds in total in 2014, while invoice trading will pull
in 270 million pounds and crowdfunding 84 million pounds.
The market has caught the attention of some big names of
late. The chief executive of corporate finance firm Perella
Weinberg joined the board of P2P loan company Funding Circle
this year, while major British hedge fund Marshall Wace also
launched the world's first listed P2P investment trust.
However alternative finance remains off the radar for almost
half the people in Britain, with 42 percent unaware of it, the
study found. Fewer than 10 percent of the surveyed SMEs had
approached an alternative platform for finance.
($1 = 0.6266 British pound)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Crispian Balmer)