LONDON, July 22 Britain's financial watchdog on
Tuesday confirmed a 450,000 pound ($768,000) fine on
high-profile former JPMorgan banker Ian Hannam for
market abuse after a long and complex court battle.
"It (the Tribunal judgment) should leave market participants
in no doubt that casual and uncontrolled distribution of inside
information is not acceptable in today's markets," said Tracey
McDermott, the head of the watchdog's enforcement division.
Hannam lost his court battle against the Financial Conduct
Authority's (FCA) findings in May and was awaiting confirmation
about the level of the fine.
($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds)
