European banks hit three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Position: Minister of Finance (Chancellor of the Exchequer)
Incumbent: George Osborne
Born: May 23, 1971
Term: Appointed in 2010.
Key facts:
-- A heavyweight player in David Cameron's Conservative party and a close confidante of the prime minister. Osborne is central to much of the centre-right party's strategy and masterminded both its 2010 election campaign and the government's ambitious austerity plan.
-- Educated, like Cameron, at Oxford University, millionaire Osborne is heir to an Irish baronetcy and a family wallpaper and fabric business.
-- Osborne became the youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer in 120 years at the age of 38. He is seen as a future contender for party leader.
-- He is married and has two children. (Writing by Matt Falloon; Editing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Issued senior secured notes worth INR 7 billion to Credit Suisse, Singapore, International Finance Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lOAhdZ Further company coverage:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 914,012 zlotys ($224,220) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago