Oct 19 Fire crews were battling a huge fire at Didcot B Power Station, about 70 miles (113 km) west of London, late on Sunday, the BBC said.

Twenty fire appliances were at the fire, which broke out in one of the cooling towers, the BBC said on its website, citing Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue.

The BBC cited energy company RWE npower, which owns the gas-burning power station, as saying the fire was now under control and there were no injuries.

Police warned local people to stay inside and close their doors and windows, the BBC said. (Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Eric Walsh)