LONDON Feb 27 RWE npower said
on Monday that a fire had broken out in a fuel storage area at
its wood-pellet-fired Tilbury power station, which is located to
the east of London and is Britain's largest dedicated biomass
plant.
The company said no injuries had been reported in the fire
that broke out at 0745 GMT, and added that police and 100
fire-fighters were at the plant, which only began generating
power last month.
"The fire involves some 4,000 tonnes of fuel in storage
cells. At least two are very well alight," the Essex County Fire
and Rescue Service said in an update.
The fire service said operations were being hindered by the
fact that the fire is high up in the main structure of the
building, making it difficult for crews to reach.
The Tilbury Power Station, Britain's first dedicated biomass
plant, is located in Essex to the east of Tilbury Docks on the
River Thames.
The 750 megawatt (MW) power plant is on the site of the
utility's ageing Tilbury coal-fired power plant, which will shut
down by the end of 2015. RWE plans to burn just over 2 million
tonnes of biomass at Tilbury through 2015.
Britain's energy ministry last October unveiled plans to
increase subsidies for co-firing biomass and coal in power
plants, making it more profitable for UK developers such as Drax
to proceed with planned co-firing biomass projects.
