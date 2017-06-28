GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls as ECB, BOE turn hawkish; banks lead stocks up
* Yields rise as European central banks seen less accommodative
LONDON, June 28 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that 120 tower blocks had failed fire tests in the wake of a blaze that killed 79 people at Grenfell Tower in London.
May said the test failures showed that there was a wider fire safety issue that was the result of failures over many decades.
She clashed with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said that the Grenfell fire should be a "wake-up call" for the government.
"As we have seen from the number of buildings where the cladding has failed the combustibility test ... this is a much wider issue," May said.
"It's an issue that has been continuing for many years, for decades, in terms of cladding being put up in buildings. There are real questions, as to how this has happened, why it's happened and how we can ensure that it doesn't happen in the future." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. dollar touched its lowest level against the euro in a year on Wednesday after hawkish comments from the head of the Bank of England added to speculation that monetary policy in Europe was turning hawkish.
LONDON, June 28 Britain's opposition Labour Party lost a vote to try to force Theresa May to change her austerity agenda and increase public sector pay on Wednesday, in the first of many expected challenges to the prime minister's ability to govern.