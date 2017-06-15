(Adds JLT as broker plus comment)
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey
block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers
more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer
Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.
The company expects the cost to be covered mainly by its
reinsurance program.
"Reinsurance is handled by Munich Re, which will
pick up almost the entire cost," Protector Chief Executive
Sverre Bjerkeli said.
The insurance policy for the building itself amounted to
about 20 million pounds, while additional costs, including
alternative housing for residents, would make up the rest, he
added.
The Norwegian company wrote the insurance policy for the
Grenfell Tower building, where authorities have confirmed 12
deaths following Wednesday's fire.
Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson said it was the
insurance broker for Grenfell Tower.
"We are the brokers in the case and we are working closely
with our client to assist in whatever capacity we can," JLT said
in a statement emailed to Reuters.
