OSLO, July 7 The London fire that killed scores
of people last month could lead to gross property and liability
insurance claims of 50 million pounds ($64.80 million), the
company that had insured the property said.
At least 80 people are dead, or missing and presumed dead,
from the blaze that gutted the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block on
June 14, and the final toll may not be known until next year,
British police have said.
Norway's Protector Forsikring is the insurance
provider for the building's owner, the Royal Borough of
Kensington and Chelsea.
"Gross claims all products preliminary estimated to GBP 50
million," it said as it released its second-quarter earnings.
"Figures are preliminary, uncertain and will include both
property, liability and other potential related costs," it
added.
The figures were preliminary and uncertain so they could
change, Protector said.
The company had previously said the fire would cost property
insurers more than 25 million pounds ($32.4 million), with 20
million covering the building itself and the rest going to
additional expenses such as alternative housing.
Protector had also said the cost would largely be covered by
its reinsurance program through Germany's Munich Re.
Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson was the insurance
broker for Grenfell Tower.
