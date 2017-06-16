LONDON, June 16 Britain's Queen Elizabeth
visited residents, volunteers and emergency services at a centre
helping those affected by London's tower block fire on Friday,
with grandson Prince William promising to return to hear
residents' concerns.
The queen met locals on her way into the Westway Sports
Centre which has been turned into a makeshift shelter after the
blaze on Wednesday morning engulfed a 24-storey tower block and
killed at least 30 people.
As the royals were leaving the centre, they were met with
anguished cries for help from a crowd of about 40 people.
One man held a poster of a missing person, and shouted that
he wanted to speak to the queen about lost children. The queen
waved to the crowd, and then hesitated before getting into her
car.
Some continued to shout in desperation prompting William to
respond: "I'll come back, I'll come back."
