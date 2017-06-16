REFILE-FOREX-Dollar index retreats from one-month high, sterling rises

(Deletes extraneous time element) * Weaker U.S. stock prices spur modest sales of dollar * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies * Investors await Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar slipped from a one-month peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, as losses on Wall Street stocks spurred some traders to book profits on gains ti