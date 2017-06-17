LONDON, June 17 A railway track which lies in
the shadow of a London tower block that was gutted by a deadly
blaze this week was closed on Saturday at the request of the
fire brigade, the city's transport authority said.
London Fire Brigade requested that two London Underground
lines be partially suspended, a spokeswoman for the city's
transport authority said.
"No service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith due to the
recent fire in the Latimer Road area," said a tweet on the
account of the Circle Line. The Hammersmith and City line, which
runs along the same track and stops in that part of west London,
was also partially suspended.
The track is above ground and lies a stone's throw away from
Grenfell Tower, where at least 30 people died on Wednesday after
a fire engulfed the building.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)