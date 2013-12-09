LONDON Dec 9 First Utility, Britain's biggest
independent energy supplier, said a deal signed with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc would help it keep prices low as it seeks to
break the stranglehold of the biggest players in the market.
The group said on Monday it had agreed an energy trading
partnership with Shell Energy Europe to source electricity and
gas from the trading business of Europe's largest oil company.
"The reason we're doing this deal is so that we can really
establish ourselves as the low-cost provider in the market,"
First Utility Chief Executive Ian McCaig said in an interview.
Soaring energy costs have become a big political issue in
Britain since Ed Miliband, leader of the opposition Labour
party, said in September he would freeze consumer bills for 20
months if he wins power in an election due in 2015.
The "big six" utilities which supply 98 percent of homes
have since stoked the debate by announcing price hikes for this
winter of more than 3.7 percent, well above the country's 2.2
percent inflation rate.
In response, politicians have urged Britons to shop around
to find a better deal, including looking at smaller providers.
First Utility, which supplies 1 percent of British homes,
has promised not to raise its prices this winter as part of its
effort to lure new customers by undercutting the big six of
British Gas-owner Centrica, SSE, RWE's npower
, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, E.ON
and EDF Energy.
McCaig said the company had a target of supplying 500,000
customers within three years, up from 300,000 now.
"This deal means we have access to all products from all
markets at all times, so it is a broader and deeper deal than
the one we had before," he said.
Privately-held First Utility, which is solely an energy
retailer as opposed to the big six energy companies which are
also energy generators, previously sourced its energy via
investment bank Morgan Stanley.
McCaig said he did not support Labour's call for a price
freeze, but agreed with some of its calls for a shake-up of the
energy market.
"We would very much like to see a greater level of
transparency and a greater level of liquidity and a greater
level of competition in the wholesale side of the UK energy
market," McCaig said.