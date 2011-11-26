LONDON Nov 26 Bank of England policymaker
Paul Fisher said the central bank's latest 75 billion pound cash
injection into the economy was the minimum it needed to do and
he thought it may need to add to it.
"I still think we might need to do some more," he told the
Sunday Times newspaper in an interview."
The BOE restarted its quantitative easing programme in
October to give a boost to Britain's flagging economy.
The central bank sharply downgraded its expectations for
growth and inflation for 2012 in its latest projections this
month, signalling it may further expand its 275 billion pound
asset purchase programme.
Most economists reckon the central bank will pump a further
50 billion pounds into the economy when the current programme of
purchases ends February
