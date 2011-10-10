LONDON Oct 10 Britain's prized triple-A credit
rating will likely stay in place even if there is some slippage
in the government's growth forecasts providing its debt
reduction plans remain on track, Fitch credit ratings agency
said on Monday.
Britain's economy has stalled over the past 12 months with
forecasts for next year repeatedly cut, putting pressure on the
government's plans to largely eliminate a budget deficit which
had totaled more than 11 percent of GDP by 2015.
"Given the growth outlook for the UK, or the lack of growth
outlook for the UK, there's clearly going to be some slippage I
think against some of the budgetary targets the government has
set itself," David Riley, Fitch's head of global sovereign
ratings, told Sky News.
"I think so long as they keep broadly on track then I think
it will keep confidence both in its rating, at least from
Fitch, as well as confidence from investors."
Opposition parties have criticized the austerity measures
introduced to cut the deficit, arguing they had damaged
confidence and stifled growth.
However, Riley said the government should not be deterred
from its plans.
"The UK does have high and rising public debt, has a large
budget deficit, much larger than that of Italy for example, and
does actually need to demonstrate that it's bringing that under
control. It has been doing that," he said.
"It think it's sensible and the market will view it as
sensible to allow some leeway in that. But the end destination
has to be to bring the deficit under control and stabilize UK
debt."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)