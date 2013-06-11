LONDON, June 12 Britain on Wednesday opened applications for offshore sites to test floating wind turbines, which can capture more wind by sitting further offshore.

The Crown Estate, which manages Britain's coastal waters on behalf of the queen, expects the first projects to start construction in 2017.

Over the coming nine months, the body will assess proposals from companies for sites to test floating wind farms, which should be no larger than fifteen machines and have a capacity of no more than 100 megawatts.

Norway's Statoil received approval earlier this year to build a $120 million pilot floating wind project off the coast of the eastern United States.

Britain's energy minister, Michael Fallon, also announced on Wednesday the creation of a state and industry organisation that will help domestic investment in the wind industry to boost local jobs.

Britain aims to build around 30 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity at sea by 2020 to help meet the government's legally binding emissions reduction target.

It is already the world's largest offshore wind market with over 3 gigawatts of capacity installed, including the planet's biggest wind farm, London Array.