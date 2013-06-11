LONDON, June 12 Britain on Wednesday opened
applications for offshore sites to test floating wind turbines,
which can capture more wind by sitting further offshore.
The Crown Estate, which manages Britain's coastal waters on
behalf of the queen, expects the first projects to start
construction in 2017.
Over the coming nine months, the body will assess proposals
from companies for sites to test floating wind farms, which
should be no larger than fifteen machines and have a capacity of
no more than 100 megawatts.
Norway's Statoil received approval earlier this
year to build a $120 million pilot floating wind project off the
coast of the eastern United States.
Britain's energy minister, Michael Fallon, also announced on
Wednesday the creation of a state and industry organisation that
will help domestic investment in the wind industry to boost
local jobs.
Britain aims to build around 30 gigawatts (GW) of wind
capacity at sea by 2020 to help meet the government's legally
binding emissions reduction target.
It is already the world's largest offshore wind market with
over 3 gigawatts of capacity installed, including the planet's
biggest wind farm, London Array.