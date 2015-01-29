BRUSSELS Jan 29 The European Commission
approved on Thursday a UK reinsurance scheme aimed at ensuring
affordable insurance for flood-related damage, saying it was
compatible with EU state aid rules.
The scheme will set up a pool to provide reinsurance for the
flood risk element for households deemed to be at high risk of
flooding. It will be partly funded by an industry-wide levy,
which could confer an economic advantage to the pool over its
competitors.
"However, the Commission has concluded that the scheme is
compatible with EU state aid rules, because such insurance cover
might not otherwise be sufficiently available on the private
market, and the scheme remedies the market failure without
unduly distorting competition," the Commission said in a
statement.
The Commission also said the scheme was open to all
companies providing domestic property insurance in Britain and
that it was transitory, designed to be phased out after an
estimated 20 to 25 years, by when more effective flood defences
should be in place.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)