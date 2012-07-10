* More investment, better planning of new housing needed
* Water scarcity likely to become more common
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 11 The risk of flooding for many
English homes and businesses could increase fourfold by 2035 if
more action to deal with the impact of climate change is not
taken, government advisers said on Wednesday.
As severe floods continue to batter parts of Britain after
the wettest June since records began, the climate advisers said
more investment and better planning for new housing in flood
plains was needed.
"We must take adaptation more seriously if we are to manage
the growing risks of floods and droughts," said John Krebs, the
chairman of a climate change advisory panel.
"This can be done by investing more in flood defences,
faster rollout of water meters and giving serious consideration
to where and how we build our housing and infrastructure," he
said in a statement.
"Without action by households and businesses to prepare for
these inevitable weather extremes the country faces rising
costs, unnecessary damage and future disruption."
Scientists believe extreme weather is likely to become more
frequent in the future due to climate change.
Flooding will be the biggest climate risk to Britain this
century with damage set to cost as much as 12 billion pounds
($18.63 billion) a year by the 2080s if nothing is done to adapt
to extreme weather, a government-funded study said in January.
The government's advisers said in a report that property
development in flood plains - or areas along streams or rivers
that are likely to experience repeated flooding - has increased
by 12 percent over the past 10 years compared with a 7 percent
rise in other parts of England.
Public and private funding for flood defences is falling and
is 12 percent lower for the current government spending period
compared with the previous one, after inflation.
The UK's Environment Agency estimates that funding needs to
increase by 20 million pounds a year on top of inflation to keep
pace with climate change.
Apart from increased flooding risks, water scarcity is also
likely to become more common in parts of the country due to
climate change and population growth, the panel said.
Water scarcity is likely to be made worse by household
consumption levels which are among the highest in north-west
Europe.
Encouraging households to save water could cut total
consumption by 700 million litres a day, which is two thirds
more than is currently saved under initiatives by water
companies, according to the report.
The government should take further steps to increase water
efficiency through water metering and pricing, it added.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
