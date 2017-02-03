LONDON Feb 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest
supermarket, said on Friday it is rationing shoppers to three
iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in
Spain for a shortage in supply.
Flooding in Spain late last year damaged crops and cold
weather last month further dented production. The limited supply
of iceberg lettuces follows an ongoing shortage of courgettes in
Britain. Broccoli has also suffered from limited availability.
"Due to bad weather conditions in Spain, we are experiencing
some availability issues, but are working with our suppliers to
resolve them as quickly as possible," said a Tesco spokesman.
"To make sure customers don't miss out, we are asking them
to limit the number of iceberg lettuces they buy to three," he
said.
The rationing is principally aimed at catering firms buying
up available stock rather than regular shoppers.
